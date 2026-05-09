Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Yankees On May 9

Chourio had a .270 BA, .308 OBP and .463 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .770 and he scored 88 runs. In 589 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 78 runs. Chourio recorded 21 steals on 28 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Cam Schlittler (5-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.52 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

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