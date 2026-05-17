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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Twins On May 17

Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Chourio has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .318 BA, .362 OBP and .500 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored four runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Chourio has recorded one steal on one attempt. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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