Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Twins On May 17

Chourio is hitting for a .318 BA, .362 OBP and .500 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored four runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Chourio has recorded one steal on one attempt. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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