Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Twins On May 15

Chourio is hitting for a .286 BA, .342 OBP and .371 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored one run. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Chourio has recorded one steal on one attempt. He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Padres.

Joe Ryan (2-3 with a 3.43 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.