Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Twins On Aug. 9

Chourio is hitting for a .274 BA, .335 OBP and .472 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 57 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (3-5 with a 4.75 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.