Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Twins On Aug. 8

Chourio is hitting for a .276 BA, .336 OBP and .476 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 57 runs. In 372 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (9-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.