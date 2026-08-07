Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Twins On Aug. 7

Chourio is hitting for a .277 BA, .335 OBP and .470 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 56 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Pirates.

Zebby Matthews (4-8 with a 5.22 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.