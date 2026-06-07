Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Rockies On June 7

Chourio is hitting for a .282 BA, .344 OBP and .462 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 19 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 1-6 with an 8.06 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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