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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Rockies On June 7

Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Sunday, June 7 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Chourio has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .282 BA, .344 OBP and .462 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 19 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 1-6 with an 8.06 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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