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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Rockies On June 6

Jackson Chourio and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, June 6 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Chourio has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .295 BA, .358 OBP and .482 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 19 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Rockies.

The Rockies have not yet named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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