Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Rockies On June 6

Chourio is hitting for a .295 BA, .358 OBP and .482 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 19 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Rockies.

The Rockies have not yet named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.