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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Rockies On July 26

Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Chourio has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .275 BA, .333 OBP and .467 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 49 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 19th of the season. He is 2-9 with a 7.28 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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