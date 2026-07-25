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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Rockies On July 25

Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Chourio has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .276 BA, .335 OBP and .472 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 49 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner (3-4 with a 5.48 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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