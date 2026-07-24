Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Rockies On July 24

Chourio is hitting for a .277 BA, .337 OBP and .475 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 49 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Mets.

The Rockies will send Tomoyuki Sugano (9-4) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.