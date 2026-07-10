Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Pirates On July 10

Chourio is hitting for a .284 BA, .338 OBP and .504 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 41 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Chourio has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Braxton Ashcraft (9-3) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Pirates in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.24 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.

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