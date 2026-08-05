Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 5

Chourio is hitting for a .280 BA, .337 OBP and .468 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 55 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Paul Skenes (9-9) out for his 24th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-9 with a 3.90 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.

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