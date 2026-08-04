Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Pirates On Aug. 4

Chourio is hitting for a .274 BA, .332 OBP and .455 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 54 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Jared Jones (2-2 with a 3.81 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.