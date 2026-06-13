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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Phillies On June 13

Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Chourio has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .301 BA, .353 OBP and .503 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .856 and he has scored 24 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

The Phillies are sending Aaron Nola (3-4) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.86 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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