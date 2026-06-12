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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Phillies On June 12

Jackson Chourio and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, on Friday, June 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Chourio has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .304 BA, .358 OBP and .514 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .872 and he has scored 24 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Andrew Painter (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 12th start of the season. He has a 6.21 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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