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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Padres On May 14

Jackson Chourio and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Chourio has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .333 BA, .394 OBP and .433 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored one run. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Chourio has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Padres.

Griffin Canning (0-1) starts for the Padres, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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