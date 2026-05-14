Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Padres On May 14

Chourio is hitting for a .333 BA, .394 OBP and .433 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored one run. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Chourio has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Padres.

Griffin Canning (0-1) starts for the Padres, his third of the season.

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