Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Padres On May 13

Chourio is hitting for a .346 BA, .393 OBP and .462 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored one run. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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