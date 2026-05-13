Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Padres On May 13
Jackson Chourio and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Chourio has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Chourio is hitting for a .346 BA, .393 OBP and .462 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored one run. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.