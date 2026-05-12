Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Padres On May 12

Chourio had a .270 BA, .308 OBP and .463 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .770 and he scored 88 runs. In 589 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 78 runs. Chourio recorded 21 steals on 28 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Padres will send Bradgley Rodriguez (0-2) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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