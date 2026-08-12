Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 12

Chourio is hitting for a .278 BA, .341 OBP and .480 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 58 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Chourio has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Robbie Ray (10-7 with a 3.24 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season.

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