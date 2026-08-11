Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Padres On Aug. 11

Chourio is hitting for a .280 BA, .343 OBP and .483 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 58 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Chourio has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 24th start of the season. He has a 5.07 ERA in 108 1/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.

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