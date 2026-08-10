Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Padres On Aug. 10

Chourio is hitting for a .275 BA, .339 OBP and .480 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 58 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Casey Mize makes the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.40 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

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