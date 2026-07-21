Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Mets On July 21

Chourio is hitting for a .277 BA, .339 OBP and .482 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 49 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Mets.

The Mets are sending Zach Thornton (0-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.

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