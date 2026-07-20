Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Mets On July 20

Chourio is hitting for a .279 BA, .337 OBP and .485 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 48 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

The Mets are sending Freddy Peralta (5-8) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.66 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched.

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