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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Marlins On July 19

Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, on Sunday, July 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Chourio has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .279 BA, .334 OBP and .487 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 47 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with two RBIs against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (5-7) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.78 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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