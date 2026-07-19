Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Marlins On July 19

Chourio is hitting for a .279 BA, .334 OBP and .487 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 47 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Chourio has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with two RBIs against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (5-7) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.78 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.

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