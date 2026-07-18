Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Marlins On July 18

Chourio is hitting for a .278 BA, .330 OBP and .489 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 45 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Chourio has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (9-1) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.58 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.

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