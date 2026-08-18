Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Mariners On Aug. 18

Chourio is hitting for a .275 BA, .338 OBP and .471 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 62 runs. In 411 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Chourio has recorded 11 steals on 15 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with two doubles) against the Dodgers.

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.

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