Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Guardians On June 18

Chourio is hitting for a .314 BA, .364 OBP and .572 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .936 and he has scored 28 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 28 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.68 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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