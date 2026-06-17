Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Guardians On June 17

Chourio is hitting for a .316 BA, .367 OBP and .561 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .928 and he has scored 27 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (9-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.