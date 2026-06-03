Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Giants On June 3

Chourio is hitting for a .284 BA, .348 OBP and .431 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 15 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.

Logan Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.82 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

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