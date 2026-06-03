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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Giants On June 3

Jackson Chourio and his Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Chourio has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .284 BA, .348 OBP and .431 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 15 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.

Logan Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.82 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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