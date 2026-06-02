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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Giants On June 2

Jackson Chourio and his Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Chourio has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .276 BA, .336 OBP and .418 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 13 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and two walks) in his last game against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald (2-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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