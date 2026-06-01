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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Giants On June 1

Jackson Chourio and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, on Monday, June 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Chourio has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .266 BA, .317 OBP and .404 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 11 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Astros.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.30 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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