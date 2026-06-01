Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Giants On June 1

Chourio is hitting for a .266 BA, .317 OBP and .404 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 11 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Astros.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.30 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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