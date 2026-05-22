Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Dodgers On May 22

Chourio is hitting for a .286 BA, .328 OBP and .413 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored five runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Chourio has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Justin Wrobleski (6-1 with a 2.49 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season.

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