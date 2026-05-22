FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Dodgers On May 22

Jackson Chourio and his Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field, on Friday, May 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Chourio has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .286 BA, .328 OBP and .413 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored five runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Chourio has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Justin Wrobleski (6-1 with a 2.49 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News