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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Dodgers On Aug. 16

Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Chourio has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .271 BA, .335 OBP and .463 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 59 runs. In 406 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Chourio has recorded 11 steals on 15 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Tarik Skubal makes the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 128 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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