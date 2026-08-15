Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Dodgers On Aug. 15

Chourio is hitting for a .274 BA, .338 OBP and .468 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 59 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Chourio has recorded 11 steals on 15 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski makes the start for the Dodgers, his 20th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 120 1/3 innings pitched.

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