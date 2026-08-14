Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Dodgers On Aug. 14

Chourio is hitting for a .274 BA, .339 OBP and .471 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 59 runs. In 398 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Chourio has recorded 11 steals on 15 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 11-7 with a 2.65 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 139 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.