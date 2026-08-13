Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Dodgers On Aug. 13

Chourio is hitting for a .275 BA, .338 OBP and .473 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 58 runs. In 393 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Chourio has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Padres.

The Dodgers will send Roki Sasaki (5-5) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.54 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.