Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Diamondbacks On July 5

Chourio is hitting for a .293 BA, .350 OBP and .529 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored 38 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Chourio has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.21 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

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