Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Diamondbacks On July 4

Chourio is hitting for a .291 BA, .348 OBP and .516 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 37 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Chourio has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 6 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 5.84 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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