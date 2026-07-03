Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Diamondbacks On July 3

Chourio is hitting for a .295 BA, .353 OBP and .525 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored 36 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Chourio has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Jose Cabrera (0-1) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.