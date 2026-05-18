Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Cubs On May 18
Jackson Chourio and his Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Monday, May 18 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Chourio has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Chourio is hitting for a .306 BA, .346 OBP and .469 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored four runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Chourio has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Shota Imanaga gets the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.32 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.