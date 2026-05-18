Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Cubs On May 18

Chourio is hitting for a .306 BA, .346 OBP and .469 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored four runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Chourio has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Shota Imanaga gets the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.32 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.

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