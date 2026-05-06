Jackson Chourio And Brewers Play Cardinals On May 6

Chourio had a .270 BA, .308 OBP and .463 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .770 and he scored 88 runs. In 589 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 78 runs. Chourio recorded 21 steals on 28 attempts. In his last game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4 for 4 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.73 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.

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