Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Cardinals On July 9

Chourio is hitting for a .282 BA, .337 OBP and .502 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 39 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Chourio has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

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