Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Cardinals On July 8

Chourio is hitting for a .286 BA, .342 OBP and .510 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 39 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Chourio has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.12 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.

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