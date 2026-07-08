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Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Cardinals On July 8

Jackson Chourio and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Chourio has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .286 BA, .342 OBP and .510 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored 39 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Chourio has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.12 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

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