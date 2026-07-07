FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jackson Chourio
Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers • #11 RF

Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Cardinals On July 7

Jackson Chourio and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, July 7 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Chourio has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Chourio is hitting for a .292 BA, .349 OBP and .524 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 38 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Chourio has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have not named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jackson Chourio

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News