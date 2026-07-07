Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Cardinals On July 7

Chourio is hitting for a .292 BA, .349 OBP and .524 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 38 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Chourio has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have not named a starter.

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