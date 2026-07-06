Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Cardinals On July 6

Chourio is hitting for a .297 BA, .352 OBP and .533 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .885 and he has scored 38 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Chourio has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.80 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.

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