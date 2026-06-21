Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Braves On June 21

Chourio is hitting for a .304 BA, .358 OBP and .550 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .908 and he has scored 29 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.15 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.