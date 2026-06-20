Jackson Chourio And Brewers Face Braves On June 20

Chourio is hitting for a .305 BA, .361 OBP and .557 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .918 and he has scored 28 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 28 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

The Braves will send Chris Sale (8-5) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.30 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.