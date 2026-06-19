Jackson Chourio And Brewers Take On Braves On June 19

Chourio is hitting for a .307 BA, .360 OBP and .558 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .918 and he has scored 28 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 28 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Martin Perez gets the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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