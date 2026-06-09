Jackson Chourio And Brewers Square Off Against Athletics On June 9

Chourio is hitting for a .305 BA, .362 OBP and .484 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 22 runs. In 141 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. Chourio has recorded five steals on five attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send J.T. Ginn (3-3) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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